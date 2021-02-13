I’m quite certain we all have a loved one who is waiting for us in heaven. The Bible speaks of this place guaranteed to those who have placed their faith and trust in the Lordship of Jesus Christ (John 3:16; 14:1-3).
If it were possible to communicate with a loved one who is in heaven, what would you say to them? Some of you didn’t get a chance to say “goodbye” to them before they left earth. Even though we cannot communicate with our departed loved ones, we carry them in our hearts knowing someday we will be given an opportunity to speak with them face to face in the future.
Death is inevitable for us. While we continue to live life, we will see friends and loved ones depart before us. It’s difficult to watch a loved one struggle on their deathbed. It is heartbreaking to see them take their last breath. It doesn’t seem fair. We must remember life is fragile and isn’t always fair.
Cherish those who are part of your life and treat one another right. Learn to appreciate them for who they are. Life comes with the good and the bad. Make the best of every situation. Those who cause difficulty to you, place them in the hands of God. Trust the Lord with matters beyond your control (1 Peter 5:7). Every day is a gift from God. We have eternal life guaranteed after this life if we place our complete faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ (Acts 3:19).
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.