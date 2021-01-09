Those who make New Year's resolutions have every intention in improving themselves with new diets, spending habits, spirituality, better attitude, etc. Right about halfway through January, old habits begin to set in, and then resolutions are not maintained.
I agree we should all strive to be a better person. This is one of the successes in life you can have. Overcoming bad habits is a good thing. You cannot change someone of his or her bad habits, but with God’s help, you can change your own. You may see certain people as jerks because of their careless behavior. Just make sure you’re not a jerk. Follow the golden rule: Treat others better than yourself.
Some of us experienced difficulty in 2020. Many of us lost a loved one. Some went through a divorce or lost a job. Perhaps you severed ties with a friend or family member. Then there were others who didn’t experience such challenges. I say good for you. But regardless of what you went through (or didn’t go through) in 2020, make every effort to improve yourself and your relationship with Jesus Christ. Only he can make the difference for the better when it comes to your attitude and lifestyle. I’m not preaching religion, but a genuine experience you can have with the Lord.
May you focus on 2021 as a year of improvement for you in your attitude, lifestyle, spirituality and how you treat others, especially how you treat those who cannot do anything for you.
