Have you ever been wrongfully terminated or blamed for a bad situation you never created? Or perhaps it was you who jumped to wrong conclusions about an individual and found out they had nothing to do with what you assumed about them.
Being accused of something that is not your fault can be hurtful, especially when the accuser is your friend or family member. Those who would bring a hurtful accusation may think they’re doing you justice by blaming you for something that is not your fault. If you are clearly not at fault of what they are accusing you of, their approach should give you the benefit of the doubt rather than coming at you as if you’re guilty. But you have no control over their approach.
Since you cannot control how the accuser approaches you, you can control how you respond to the accuser. Certain people may want to believe the worst about you, but you can only respond back with a right attitude.
Proverbs 15:1 says, “A soft answer turns away wrath; but harsh words stir up anger.”
You don’t have to retaliate against those wanting to make you look bad. Those who have a negative opinion about you will most likely not want to change it no matter how innocent you are of their accusations.
There may be those who seek to tear you down. Jesus, our Lord, had people pretending to be “holy” and “religious” lie and slander him. Jesus never retaliated. He continued with his mission, touching the lives of people who wanted his help. Unfortunately, some love to stir up drama, even at the expense of innocent people. But at the end of the day, God sees the whole picture. Keep a right attitude and forgive such people and don’t allow yourself to hate.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
