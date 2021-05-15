COMMUNITY VOICES: How much time do you have left?

Over the years I have addressed the topic of the fragility of life. Life is uncertain, and all of us have a time when we will breathe our last breath and then enter eternity. In the past year, many have had a loved one pass away. My own father passed away last month (April 28). As of this writing, we are planning his funeral service. I certainly miss my dad very much.
The Scriptures clearly describe life as a breath, a passing shadow, a mist or a vapor (Psalm 144:4, James 4:14, Job 8:9). Death is inevitable and no one can escape it. It is a subject many would rather not speak about. Avoiding the subject will not delay it. All have an appointment to die, and after, the judgment (Hebrews 9:27).
I choose to live my life in view of eternity. In doing so, I seek to please my Heavenly Father. Some live their lives for themselves, totally disregarding the will of God. Some are self-promoting or self-centered. Life on earth is too short when it comes to eternity. Regardless of the “success” you have achieved, no temporal earthly accomplishment outside the will of God matters once you step into eternity.
I ask, how much time do you think you have left? What will you do with the time our Heavenly Father has given you? Are you more concerned about doing your will over the will of God? We are reminded how brief our life on earth is (Psalm 90:12). Your money, accomplishments, popularity, degrees, material possessions, opinions, etc., will not matter. To those who think putting someone down, insulting people or pretending your obnoxious behavior is OK, it will only gain you regret when you stand before the judgment seat of God. If today is your last day on earth, what do you think will matter most to the Lord when you stand before him? Let’s not pretend this will never happen. For all, time is running out. The only thing that will matter is what we do with the will of God written in the sacred Scriptures.
