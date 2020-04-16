We are collectively experiencing anxiety, sadness and loss of all kinds. This game we have all been forced to play (just like junior high dodgeball) came unexpectedly, swiftly and, oh yeah, it kills people. Add in the fact that the rules of this game are perpetually changing, and we don’t know when it will come to an end. This smells like a recipe ripe for those emotions of anxiety, sadness and loss. I believe that feeling is grief.
In addition to the tragic losses of life are the losses experienced by all of us: missed concerts, canceled vacations and separation from loved ones when we need them most. We are also experiencing anticipatory grief of the “what-ifs.” We know something bad is happening but can’t see it. We have also lost predictability: that there will be milk and toilet paper at the store, that we can get a haircut and our teeth cleaned and that we can touch our face! I am feeling all of this loss.
However, I’ve been fighting it. It doesn’t feel right to attach the word “grief” to my experience. I am surrounded by my family, and have everything I need. What right do I have to be grieving?
But I learned from a wise therapist once that we all need to practice living in the both/and world more often. Both/and is the idea that two things can exist simultaneously and both be true. I can feel fortunate to be in my current situation, and I can wake up some days with a pit in my stomach, fighting back tears. I can feel both the gratitude for my circumstances and the sorrow of not seeing loved ones I miss dearly. And I can shed tears for both.
One of the most comforting aspects of the peculiar world we are living in is the fact that we are all doing it together. We are experiencing collective culture shock. This is a brand new land where none of us have ever been, even though we are home. I am frightened to see what this virus will inflict across the world. But I am also overwhelmed with love seeing the humanity that is taking place. It feels just like the quote spoken by Victor Hugo: “What makes night within us may leave stars.”
Grieving is a quiet process. It requires us to sit with our pain instead of pushing it away so we can acknowledge our own grief. The more we acknowledge these meaningful losses, the more seen and comforted we will be. I personally feel much better when I admit I’m struggling rather than pretending I’m doing fine on any given day.
Now that I’ve identified my grief I can see the stages of it play out in my life. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance are all players in this game. And these stages are not linear as many assume. Some days I’m full of acceptance and enjoying the opportunity to spend time with family. Other days I’m depressed and sit on the couch, binge watching TV. Sometimes it changes by the hour.
I’m hoping in all of this to give myself more grace. As all things in life, there is no right way to do this. What is happening right now is hard. There is no way to talk ourselves out of that reality. But as Flannery O'Connor says, “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.” We have no control over what is happening in this world. We only have control of ourselves and the choices that we make.
So I’m choosing to allow myself to feel all of the emotions and not be judgmental of myself or others' choices. I am choosing to be productive some days and just to survive and breathe on others. I am choosing to let go of what is “normal” every day. I choose to “hope for the infinite opportunity and oppression present in every single moment...for the suffering that comes with freedom...for the pain that comes from happiness….for the wisdom that comes from ignorance. For the power that comes from surrender.” (Mark Manson). We are all in this together.
Emily Waite is a mother of three boys and personal trainer.
