As a minister, I have conducted over 300 funerals. During these services, I often listen to family and friends reminisce about the life of their departed loved one. Most of the memories shared are those of good times. I do recall one funeral where family expressed how their loved one struggled with substance abuse but did not do so to put the departed family member down, but to explain to the surviving children why their dad was not there for them as he should have been. At the same time, they assured the children of the love their father had for them but did not know how to express it.
We must recognize out lives have been given to us by God. Our Founding Fathers recognized this in the Declaration of Independence, where it was stated that our Creator has given us “unalienable rights” and among these are “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
We are all one heartbeat away from eternity. We’ll all take our last breath and pass away. At your funeral service, people may speak about you. Some will express the good you’ve accomplished. But if you were a jerk in life, mistreated people, were obnoxious, had a condescending attitude or thought you were better than other people, this may not be revealed at your funeral, but people affected by a bullying attitude will not forget.
The Golden Rule taught by our Lord is, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” When you do a good deed, you don’t need to tell everyone on social media about it. Our Heavenly Father sees every good and charitable deed. As a matter of fact, the Lord forbids us from boasting of the good things you’ve done (Matthew 6:1-4). Live your life with a heart to serve, aiming to help and make another person's life more manageable. God will reward those who do his will. Others who knew you best will recognize the good you’ve accomplished along with your good attitude. (Proverbs 27:2)
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.