COMMUNITY VOICES: How do you stop racism?

A few weeks ago, I noticed a posted stop sign with stickers “the racism.” The message was purposefully meant to say “Stop The Racism.” I would assume the person who did this was not aware they were committing vandalism by defacing a posted legal sign, which could have resulted in a minimum of $400 fine if they were caught.
Racism is an ugly character trait. I know what it’s like to be called names and told to go back to Mexico by a member of the Ku Klux Klan. This took place on a “live” radio debate back in 1993. I didn’t allow their words to offend or insult me. This was the goal of the two men who represented their “cause.” First of all, God defines who I am, not the KKK, La Raza or Black Panthers. Prejudice goes beyond these groups.
There are some who express bigotry based on their high level of education. Some think they are superior over others on the basis of being an elected official, having money or belonging to a certain religion. Bigotry comes in all forms and is just as ugly as racism.
Elected officials should never use their position to bully their constituents. Those in a supervisory or high management position on a job should not speak down to their employees or take advantage of them by making sexual advances at them. This happens all too often, and such individuals should be reported to HR for misconduct. Many remain silent who have been sexually violated by those in management.
The only way racism or bigotry can end is when individuals guilty of these ugly attitudes repent of these sins and surrenders to the lordship of Jesus Christ. A racist or bigot cannot change their ways just like a leopard cannot change its spots. Such won’t change their bigoted ways by being called names. The only way a person can change for the better is by obeying the word of the Lord (Psalm 119:9).
To those who say “STOP THE RACISM,” you will not see an end to racism apart from the Lord. (It also doesn’t help when you vandalize property as the one seen in the photo). It will not help your cause to end discrimination by name calling those you consider a racist. You (the name caller) could very well be guilty of being a bully yourself by using “the race card.” God’s way is the right way. He does not bully people around just because he is God. Jesus Christ is the answer to end hatred, bigotry and racism.
If you want to have a discussion on this article, regardless whether you agree or disagree, let’s talk and have an intelligent/mature conversation on this issue. I look forward to hearing from you.
