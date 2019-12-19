I am a physician, and I believe we, as a nation, should strive for health care for all. I worked for many years at the county hospital and understand better than most the financial and human cost of delay in wellness and health care services. I am just not sure, however, that going directly to Medicare for All is the best plan. What happens to the financial system when an entire capitalistic insurance program implodes? I am not a financial expert, but I do have some thoughts about what could happen to the health care system.
The payments to hospitals will be less. One argument is that the hospitals will rely on their reserves until the cloud clears and better efficiency will prevail. I am not sure that is accurate. Some large hospital systems may have reserves, but I suspect most do not. I know that is not true for the public hospitals. Hahnemann University Hospital, which was a safety net teaching hospital in Philadelphia with 496 beds, recently declared bankruptcy and closed its doors. There have been about 800 U.S. hospitals which have closed since 1990, and the closure rate is increasing.
And what about the individual physicians? Payments to doctors would be less on a Medicare-only system. Some people believe that American doctors spend lots of money dealing with insurers because there are hundreds of them, each negotiating their own rate with every hospital and doctor. However, this is not actually true in the private office setting. There are no negotiations. We are given a contract that we can approve or decline. If we decline the contract, there are other patients we can still see who are covered by an insurance which offers more reasonable rates. That will no longer be an option in a Medicare-for-All system. Why would anyone want to spend so much time (minimum 11 years post high school) and money (2016 average debt was $191,000) to become a doctor when reimbursement rates would not be enough to cover office overhead costs and to pay off those loans?
And then there is the instability of a government-controlled program. The government can and has changed the rules in the middle of the game; anything can happen when politicians and political parties are voted in and out every two to six years. If unfavorable change occurs, the problem with single-payer is there will be no other options for patients or physicians. The government has the unilateral authority to change rules and rates. If it changes the rules, benefits for patients may change and there will be no other recourse or insurance to change to. If it changes the rates, doctors will no longer be able to opt out because that will be the only option. Physicians are still burdened with the 2 percent sequestration cut from a few years ago, and who’s to say our politicians won’t decide to make another cut because of out of control spending.
And then there is the government’s influence on women’s health. Coverage for contraception and abortion could be influenced by whatever forces control Congress at any time. Currently the Hyde Amendment forbids the federal government to fund abortions or related health issues. If the federal government controls the dollars, Roe v. Wade could become irrelevant because even if abortions were still legal, the cost of legal abortions would be out of reach for many.
Somehow other countries make this work, but I am not sure how we get there directly from our current system without an implosion and a lot of suffering. We all agree that the insurance companies pocket way too much money and pharmaceutical companies are completely out of control. It does not seem morally right that big businesses and Wall Street benefit from the illnesses of the insured. With the influence that pharmaceutical companies and big businesses have on our political system, I cannot see how patients or physicians will be safe if we allow our current government structure to control the entire health care system. Even if there is an entire shift in Congress and the presidency, the structure of financial donations and lobbying will still exist. Until that changes, we are all at risk.
Jennifer Abraham is a board certified internal medicine physician who worked at Kern Medical for 25 years and now in private practice.
