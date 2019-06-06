You may know someone who is heartless. Such individuals are most likely inconsiderate of others. The heartless lack compassion, mercy and can be mean-spirited using cruel and calloused words. A display of a hard and stony heart without sentiment towards another human being is a heartless individual.
Why do some become heartless? It could be a number of reasons. For example, the individual could have grown up in a home where love was not shown or expressed. They could have been in an environment of dysfunction in the family causing them to have resentment and even hatred. One could have also experienced rejection one too many times causing them to have a heartless attitude.
Heartless people will betray a spouse, family member or friend. They will lie to you, steal, cheat, break their word, slander, laugh at your tragedies, mock your struggles, look down at your failures or insult you with their version of “the truth.” Heartless individuals, in extreme cases, have taken the life of another.
I believe a heartless person can change for the better. This type of person must acknowledge their condition and reach out first to God, our Heavenly Father. After sincere repentance, they must make restitution and ask forgiveness from those whom they’ve hurt when possible. Counseling is also necessary with a trained professional or Christian counselor. Life is too short to be heartless. Make sure you’re not a heartless person. And if you are, make the necessary changes to be the person God designed you to be.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
