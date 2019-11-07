Many would say they have a belief in God. Some may be dedicated to their faith while others take it casually. There are those who know about God but will not take time to study the Bible.
If a person claims to believe in God, shouldn’t we take time to find out about Him and what His expectations are of us who claim to believe in Him? I find many have an assumption of what God says or thinks but cannot prove this from the Scriptures. For myself, I would not want to believe what a person says about God if there is no Biblical substantiation. I don’t want to be a blind follower of the theories of people. I want to see for myself the written Scriptures.
Humans can be quite erroneous on their ideas about God when there is no Biblical connection to those ideas. The Bible clearly defines who are followers of Christ and how they are to live out their lives according to the will of God. It’s not complicated. It only becomes complicated when the traditions of mankind are inserted. I, quite frankly, have disposed of such traditions since God does not require them.
To those who claim to believe in God yet ignore the Scriptures, they send a strong message indirectly to God of their disregard of Him and the Scriptures. I highly urge such persons to humble themselves before God and ask His forgiveness. He doesn’t deserve to be ignored. Our Heavenly Father has demonstrated His continual love to all mankind, even to the ones who don’t believe in Him. If you truly believe in God, let your actions speak louder than your words and seek to please Him everyday.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
