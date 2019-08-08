I would think most people who are theists or believers in God would never take on the attitude of “hating on God.” The fact remains some do. Perhaps not in their words, but their actions will say it.
In an attempt to keep God out of the open square, those against our national motto "In God We Trust" or the phrase "One nation under God" mentioned in our Pledge of Allegiance will not be in favor of such phrases. My question to them is why? I could understand an atheist being against such phrases. But I cannot understand why a professing theist would not be in favor of such phrases.
Stories in the Bible show how those against God behave. The Scribes, Pharisees and Sadducees claimed to believe in God and even followed the law of Moses, yet hated Jesus with a passion. Why did they hate Jesus? Did they hate Jesus because He showed love and compassion? No. They hated the Lord because He spoke the truth, and those religious figures hated the truth and decided to plot against Jesus (see Matthew 15 & 23).
Perhaps this is the reason why some want any phrase of God out of the open square. God is truth and not everyone wants His truth. Some want God only when it’s convenient. But when it comes to do what is ethically and morally right, they don’t want to hear His truth and will show it through their attitude or actions. I would hope readers realize that God does have your best interests at heart. You may not always want to hear the truth from the Bible, but He speaks truth to us in the spirit of love for you. Don’t hate on God, love Him with all your heart, soul, mind and strength.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
