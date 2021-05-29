COMMUNITY VOICES: Guilt and regret when losing a loved one

I’m sure you have lost a loved one, especially one you were close with. One of the battles some have in their minds is either guilt or regret for not doing more for their loved one. Most people think this way once a loved one has passed away. This is quite a normal reaction, since we all look back thinking we could have done more to be there for our loved one.
Some regret not returning a phone call or text message. Others find themselves guilty for not speaking with their departed loved one due to a quarrel never resolved. Still others regret not making time to visit or check in more regularly on their loved one while they were alive.
Though it is true we could have done more, one thing is for sure, no one can take away the love you had for the person whose presence you miss daily. I don’t believe your loved one would want you to live your life ridden with guilt or regret. Even if you found yourself to be in the wrong, you can learn from your mistakes and treat those you have in your life with much appreciation and love.
Our heavenly father forgives us immediately when we ask for his forgiveness. The problem is that some have not learned to forgive themselves. This is where some are at and remain stuck in shame, guilt and regret. Though you cannot erase the errors you’ve made from your memory, the Lord will not hold your wrongs against you when you genuinely ask for his forgiveness.
The pain of grief is the price we pay for love for a family member no longer with you. Grief is a process and you do not need to make it worse on yourself by living with regret. Our Heavenly Father does not want any of his children to live with a guilty conscience, even if you were clearly in the wrong. This is why we not only accept God’s forgiveness, we must forgive ourselves and move on. Once you forgive yourself, inner-healing can happen. To the believer in Christ, we understand Jesus did not come into the world to condemn it (John 3:17).
In closing, the book of 1 John 3:20 says, "If our heart condemn us, God is greater than our heart and knows all things.”
The forgiveness of God is greater than the condemnation or accusations of people. Some may hold your past mistakes against you or throw you under the bus, acting as if they have room to talk and point the finger of accusation at you. These people need to drop their stones of accusations and realize all of us have sinned before a Holy God, and he continues to love each of us as if we’ve never sinned when we ask for his forgiveness through genuine repentance (Acts 3:19).
Don’t allow yourself (or others) to make you feel lower than dirt. Some may give up on you, but our Heavenly Father never gives up on you. He has the final word where your life is concerned. Jesus Christ loves you, and there’s not a thing you can do about it. That, my friend, should be encouragement for you to move forward to become the man or woman God intended for you to be.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.