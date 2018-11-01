The definition of “heartless” is a person who displays a complete lack of consideration. No doubt, many readers have experienced an unkind, cold, mean-spirited person. Perhaps you’ve been like this to those who care about you. It’s never an excuse to mistreat another human being. What’s even worse is when this display of bad character comes from someone close to you.
Several individuals in the Bible come to mind who have experienced cruel treatment. For example, Jesus was the greatest expression of God’s love yet was hated by his own people, including the religious Pharisees and chief priests who plotted to have him murdered (John 15:25; Matthew 12:14). Paul the Apostle had people in ministry lie and turn against him (1 Timothy 1:20; 2 Timothy 2:17; 4:10, 14). King David had close friends he went to the synagogue do the same (Psalm 41:9; 55:12-14). And also Job, whose friends and family detested him (Job 19:14, 19).
A faithful friend will not abandon, detest, insult, harm or make you look bad to others. A faithful friend is rare (Proverbs 17:17; 18:24; 27:6). Our Lord is the perfect example of friendship. You and I should follow in his example and refuse to be a heartless human being.
If you’ve experienced mistreatment from a heartless person, do as the Lord instructed and forgive them. You don’t have to associate with a heartless person. Guard your heart against becoming bitter toward them. Remember: Some people come into your life as a blessing or as a lesson.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Phone 661-721-0111. Sunday celebration service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or e-mail them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.