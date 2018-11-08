Anytime I can brag about the philanthropic accomplishments of women, I will.
Why? Because women’s approach to tackling challenges and opportunities in their innate nurturing way, with a view toward ensuring the betterment of those they seek to impact, often produces superior work efficiencies, community development and surprising innovations.
I am fortunate to witness the powerful impact of local philanthropic women as part of my job in providing support to The Women’s and Girls’ Fund (WGF) at Kern Community Foundation.
Since its inception in 2005, this endowed fund, which is now worth almost $1.5 million, has awarded 35 competitive grants totaling close to $321,000 to Kern County nonprofits.
And, as part of its 12th competitive grantmaking cycle, WGF wants to award another $50,000 more in 2019 to local nonprofits that are working to improve the lives of women and girls in the areas of education and training. The maximum individual award is $25,000, and the deadline to submit a letter of intent (LOI) to apply for funding is 5 p.m. Nov. 9.
As a man, it is particularly exciting for me to see how WGF’s philanthropic efforts to help women and girls invariably end up helping men and boys as well.
Take The Wildlands Conservancy at Wind Wolves Preserve’s “Girls in the Outdoors” (GITO) Program. WGF awarded $15,000 to this program in 2017 to help girls from low-income, ethnically diverse communities enjoy the outdoors while camping, learning from naturalists and participating in habitat restoration while acquiring a love for nature and science.
Wind Wolves partnered with Shafter Youth Center and the Arvin and Lamont Migrant Programs for GITO. Sixty-two girls receiving services from these agencies benefited from the program, but so did 38 adult chaperones and 31 boys, according to Melissa Dabulamanzi, Education Director at the preserve.
“The Women’s and Girls’ Fund made it clear that it was important to be inclusive and that boys were welcome,” she said.
The program also sensitized Wind Wolves’ staff to the need for using Spanish to communicate with adult participants—in outreach presentations, printed literature, on-site interpreting and journaling opportunities.
Just as importantly, GITO helped Wind Wolves identify much needed capital improvements to make the program stronger, said Landon Peppel, Northern California Conservation Director for The Wildlands Conservancy — things like providing portable showers and cooling stations within shade structures, and having a chef to cook for the groups so that, at the end of a busy day of hiking and exploring, chaperoning parents could stay focused on the learning experience, rather than have to worry about preparing food for their children.
What it gleaned from GITO, therefore, allowed Wind Wolves to successfully apply for and receive additional funding — $25,000 this time — from Chevron for a boys and girls’ version of the program. It now boasts an English-Spanish, gender-neutral, bilingual name, “Nature’s Niños,” that is truly representative of its evolution.
“Children deserve to have experiences like this that they will remember throughout their lifetime,” Peppel said, while expressing his gratitude to both WGF and Chevron.
Success stories like this abound among the dozens of agencies WGF has generously funded in its 13-year history.
In an e-mail announcement encouraging nonprofits to submit letters of intent to apply for WGF funding in 2019, Cathy Bennett, a senior member of the fund’s Vision Committee, said, “Every year we receive compelling grant applications, many of which demonstrate out-of-the-box thinking for improving education outcomes for women and girls. Kern County is blessed with scores of nonprofits providing educational support for women and girls and we want to see grant applications from all of them!”
I, for one, am eager to see what type of positive spillover effect toward the improvement of men’s and boys’ lives next year’s WGF grant-funded projects will have.
For information and qualifying criteria for submitting an LOI by the Nov. 9 deadline, visit kernfoundation.org/WGF. Following review, a select group of projects will be invited in early December to submit full applications. Questions? Call 661.616.2603 or write to Louis@kernfoundation.org.
Louis Medina is the manager of community impact for Kern Community Foundation. The views expressed are his own.
