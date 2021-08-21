COMMUNITY VOICES: Good start for Delano Navigation Center

It has been a good start at the Delano Navigation Center and we anticipate continued growth.
Throughout our first month, we have been able to work with several guests who have had major issues. For example, one 76-year-old woman showed up at the DNC homeless and telling a story of abuse.
In collaboration with our street outreach team we were able to transport her to the Bakersfield Homeless Center so that we could separate her from the people who were apparently mistreating her, while we work with Aging and Adult Services to find an appropriate solution to her situation and get her off the streets of Delano. This is just one of our stories.
We have already reached out to several community groups and have scheduled working partnerships (for example, the wonderful ladies from Our Lady of Guadalupe). Our outreach team will be collaborating with them on Fridays during their feeding at Jefferson Park.
On Aug. 5, we held a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in partnership with Adventist Health (entirely outdoors). We will also be partnering with Clinica Sierra Vista, which will be providing behavioral health services to DNC clients.
One of the advantages that we have at Flood is that because of our experience and connections, we are able to access a vast array of resources for which community groups may not be aware. When you look at the numbers below, you will see that we have already engaged with 53 unique individuals, 20 of whom have agreed to start the process toward intensive service and housing stability.
Most importantly, we have been incident free, as our security team has worked hard to keep the area safe and free from loitering. Additionally, we continue to apply our COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone who visits as healthy as possible.
