This year is coming to a close. For some, 2018 was a great year. For others, it was a struggle and not so good. Many of you welcomed a newborn into your family while others had loved ones pass away (my uncle Abel Vivas passed in September). Some experienced love while others experienced rejection and heartache. Some got a job and others lost theirs. I could go on with other examples but you get the point.
I do my best to be optimistic in life but refuse to be insensitive toward those who are going through a difficult time. Holidays can bring out the best or worse emotions in people. Some find it hard to be positive in a negative dilemma. I cannot understand how some can be heartless and critical toward those who have difficulty in challenging times.
As difficult as it may be, I encourage you to make the best in every situation. Some may not be able to see “light at the end of the tunnel” but remember: Our Heavenly Father promises to be there with you even when things seem unbearable (Deuteronomy 4:7; Psalm 9:9; 46:1). The divine assurance that comes from the sacred Scriptures is a promise “you are never alone.”
To those who are optimistic individuals, I admonish you to never allow yourself to be heartless or uncaring toward someone going through a storm in their life. Let God use you to lift them up in a spirit of humility. Don’t let ego or pride prevent you from being a caring person. You’re on this earth to make a difference in the lives of people — for the better, not for the worse. May 2018 close with the blessings of God on your life and 2019 open with a fresh start and direction from the Holy Spirit.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
