The creator of the universe, the all-knowing, all-sufficient and all-wise God deserves respect, honor, reverence and recognition for his perfect love, mercy, grace and holiness. For all believers, he deserves priority and our willingness to set aside our will in favor of his will. He deserves nothing less.
According to the scriptures, God is very patient with those who ignore or disregard him. He longs for our fellowship with him through prayer. He has given all mankind a gift called “free will.” He will never force anyone to acknowledge, serve or revere him. He wants his creation to serve him on his terms by their willingness.
It’s so easy for some to play the part and pretend they love and respect our Heavenly Father. As Christian believers, we use the Scriptures as the guide when it comes to our lifestyle and worship to a Holy God (John 4:23-24; Hebrews 12:14). Anything less than the teachings in the Scriptures are foreign to God.
For those who think God is a joke, he has the last say. Though he is all loving, he is also just. Apart from his grace and mercy, mankind is hopeless. Yet the grace of God should not be taken for granted and used as a license to violate the Scriptures. God takes his word so serious, he magnifies and exalts it above his name (Psalm 138:2). Just as we would expect God to take you serious, we should also take him serious in our journey through life.
World Harvest International al Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Phone 661-721-0111. Sunday celebration service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at P.O. Box 250 Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
