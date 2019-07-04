July 4 brings the celebration of Independence Day. Most celebrate with fireworks. In short, the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, the 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain. The Declaration summarized the colonists’ motivations for seeking independence. By declaring themselves an independent nation, the American colonists were able to confirm an official alliance with the Government of France and obtain French assistance in the war against Great Britain.
Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston drafted a declaration of independence. After undergoing some minor revisions, the document was accepted and signed by many of the Founding Fathers. Some of these men were Christian, Deists and Theistic Rationalists (meaning they believed in a powerful, rational and benevolent creator God who was present and active in human affairs. They believed that the main factor in serving God was living a good and moral life, that promoting morality was the main purpose of religion, and that religion was crucial to society because it embraced morality).
In part the document states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights …” The signers had no doubt of their common worldview of God as they declared it was “self-evident.” Other words used in the document were “Nature’s God” and “a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence …” These men, though not all devout Christians, had a respect for God to guide and protect this new nation in times of distress or turmoil. They didn’t necessarily want to promote Christianity, but their respect for the God of the Bible was evident in their personal lives, being displayed in their writings and speeches.
During this Fourth of July, remember it is God who has given us freedom in this nation we live. Perhaps you may be a skeptic where Christianity and the Bible are concerned. This is your right to be. However, I encourage you to study America’s history and see how our Founding Fathers trusted in God, from their gatherings at the Continental Congress to their drafting of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Our nation has a rich heritage, being founded upon the Christian principles of the Sacred Scriptures.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
