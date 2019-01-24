I’m sure you can finish the following sentence: “Friends call only when …” I’m sure the immediate thought comes to mind “only when they need you,” whether they need to borrow money, your car or some favor that they know you’re capable of doing.
There is certainly nothing wrong in asking for assistance. It can be bothersome when the person takes advantage of your kindness while all along ignoring you when they don’t need you. Maybe you’ve been this way to others in the past but regret it. It doesn’t feel good when people take advantage of you only when they need something.
Loaning money is certainly not a good idea. Those who borrow money will tell you they’ll pay you back. More often than not, they won’t. Perhaps there’s a reason the cash/loan companies don’t qualify them for a loan because they have a poor credit history, i.e., a bad case of not paying on time or not paying back at all.
Bottom line: friends should not take advantage or take for granted their friends if they value them. A friend should be a friend always, not just for what they can do for you by way of favors. Don’t misuse your friends. Rather, value them as persons God placed in your life.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
