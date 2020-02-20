On Feb. 9, I delivered a sermon titled, “The Power of Forgiveness.” Forgiveness is to let go of resentment you have against someone who has wronged you. It’s not always easy to forgive. Forgiveness doesn’t excuse their bad behavior. Forgiveness helps to move you to a place where you can have peace in your life.
I thought I would hold off in submitting this piece. I, along with so many, are experiencing the pain of grief. However, I believe this will help many who take time to read this column.
As some of you know, my 21-year-old son, Adam, was shot and killed Jan. 31. The pain of grief feels like an open wound. At the time of this writing, the matter is under investigation. This senseless killing has deeply hurt his family, friends and community. The person who pulled the trigger have to live with this senseless act, as it will weigh on their conscience. Not only their conscience, but also be on the conscience of the ones who know who was responsible for his death. Four others were with Adam that night and were also shot but survived. They have to live with this horrific situation the rest of their lives. Myself, along with their families and friends, are thankful to have them alive.
If the person who pulled the trigger will not apologize to the victims’ family members, we, I, have to forgive because I need to do so for myself. Forgiving the person who killed my son is only possible because I have experienced God’s unconditional love and forgiveness. I refuse to hate the person who took Adam's life. This may be hard for some to comprehend. When a deep injury is done to us, we never begin to heal until we forgive. The Lord taught us to pray, “…forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us…”
I must forgive a person who may not be sorry for the hurt they have caused and accept an apology I may never receive. Forgiveness is giving up my right to hurt someone who has hurt me. It’s about me letting go of resentment and preventing their bad behavior from destroying my heart. As I write this article, I’m in tears because I truly mean this, even though my heart is experiencing the pain of grief.
Forgiveness is not easy. Forgiveness feels more painful than the actual injury caused. In my case, someone took Adam's life, and I have to make the decision to forgive an unknown person. This is challenging but possible to do. I forgive for my peace of mind during this painful time. Forgiveness does not excuse their senseless shootings, which leave families devastated. Many reading this article know exactly what I am going through because they too have lost a family member to a senseless shooting. Forgiveness is the beginning of the process of healing a wounded heart.
If the person responsible for Adam's death are caught and prosecuted, it will not bring Adam back. I do not want revenge nor do I want what happened to us to ever happen to them. I wish this upon no one. I want the ones responsible to repent their sins and experience God’s unconditional love, forgiveness, grace and mercy.
My prayer is for good to come out of this tragic situation. I have hundreds of people praying for the person responsible for Adam’s death. Their prayers have reached and caught the attention of Almighty God. To the people responsible for his death, you can run but cannot hide from Jehovah God. Give your life to Jesus Christ today so you too can experience God’s forgiveness. Then do the right thing and surrender to the authorities.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
