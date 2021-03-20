COMMUNITY VOICES: First responders need more appreciation

I don’t believe our first responders (police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians) are given the recognition or appreciation they deserve. They do what they do in their respective fields as a service to our community when emergencies happen.
Not long ago, I personally thanked the two EMTs here in Delano for attending to my son Adam when he was fatally shot and killed. I realize there was not much they could do to save his life. I appreciate their efforts in helping to save the lives of individuals when seconds are a matter of life or death.
First responders are called when people are at their most critical moments of life. Police (peace) officers are there to enforce laws for public safety. They also apprehend those who attempt to cause harm on other individuals or even to themselves. Firefighters offer life-saving techniques and help to minimize the spread of destructive fire. EMTs also implement life-saving techniques at the most crucial moments of a person’s life.
First responders often come under intense criticism from the very people they help. Those who cry “defund the police” may one day need to dial 911 for police protection. Firefighters and EMTs are not miracle workers, but they are passionate in saving the lives of individuals. Next time you need a first responder in your time of emergency, remember to express your appreciation for their service. Their job is not easy, as they work under immense moments. To all emergency personnel and first responders, thank you for your service. God bless you and your family.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
