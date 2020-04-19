As we were leaving 2019, we hoped for the best in 2020. We stepped into 2020 with hopes and goals. Little did we know, this year would be full of tragic surprises. Fires coursing through Australia, America almost going to war and the death of beloved basketball legend Kobe Bryant were only the start to this year.
The world was met with a new disease, one that started in China. In mere days, the disease has left countries with thousands dying every day and collapsing health care systems. The coronavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt and has forced people to self-isolate in their houses to help stop the spread of the new pandemic.
As the disease spread, California schools shut down for the remainder of the school year. High school students, especially seniors, were most hurt. As a senior myself, I was devastated to learn that my last moments of high school were taken away from me. We stepped into the classrooms for the last time, not knowing we would never again take notes in the classroom, have cafeteria lunch with our friends or cherish the last few weeks of our senior year. Proms have been canceled, senior activities are out of the question and many school graduations are still in the air, with several already having transitioned to virtual ceremonies.
However, in the midst of this global pandemic, three high school seniors — Luis Esteva Suerio (Sonoma Valley High School), Drake Goodman (Redwood High School) and Prince Takano — decided to make the most of the situation. They began a group called California Class of 2020.
Suerio shared that, “Fundamentally, we’re just a bunch of high school seniors, disappointed by the end of our high school career, trying to make the best of the situation.” Goodman said, “I initially felt robbed of such an influential time in my time that was supposed to be filled with cornerstone memories. But rather than sulk and feel bad for myself, I was presented with an opportunity to still have a memorable senior year and pass that on to others.”
Associated Student Body leaders from all over California have joined the group, in hopes of returning precious senior memories back to their high school seniors. More than 250 leaders are a part of this amazing movement. Alex Wick, from Oakland, shares that initially she was focused on everything that she was losing, like prom and graduation. But this group has given her the opportunity to focus on creating other ways to celebrate senior year with everyone.
There are multiple committees working toward a common goal: giving seniors back their year. The committees are as follows: NorCal vs. SoCal (led by Lily Johnson from Southern California), Outreach (lead by Jay Alonzo from Stockton), Live Streams (led by Sofia Davit from Yuba City), Tik Tok (led by Ella Tichy from Southern California), New Ideas (led by Kaydence Walker from Mariposa County), YouTube and Video Committee (Wick), Creative Design (led by Ericka Louie from Southern California) and Spirit and Contests (led by Brian Rubio from San Diego County).
Within the committees, there are co-leads and students assigned to specific jobs. Aaron Wolf (Ventura County) is co-lead of the Outreach committee and with myself, as lead of News Outreach and co-lead of Spirit and Contests. Kole Devereaux (Visalia) and Jules Crawford (iHigh Virtual Academy) are creators of the California Class of 2020 Discord, with Caelin Sutch (Jesuit High School) as creator of the website.
The group has sprung into action in just a matter of a few days. Goodman explains that the group has “already implemented spirit weeks, competitions, senior videos, challenges, and livestreams — all done virtually.” The group has been doing amazing so far, working hard to provide every single California high school senior with a positive outlook and experience during this pandemic.
Youth have power, and this pandemic has made them realize it now more than ever. Brian Rubio, senior at Vista High School, reminds us that what makes this group so special and important is “the amount of people, who have never met each other, have come together to help create a movement for students who were robbed of their senior years.” The movement helps once again remind us of the power we have when people organize together.
Finally, Devereaux reminds us that “it is very important for youth to partake in this statewide movement. This group is made up of amazing and passionate students who are willing to make a difference and bring back the memories that were stripped away from us.”
Once again, youth have shown us that there can be light in even the worst of situations.
Parneet Sahota is a senior at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Delano.
