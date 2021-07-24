COMMUNITY VOICES: Faultfinders

Everyone has an opinion on politics, religion, sports, music, careers, world events, etc. Between family and friends, there are at times opposite opinions. Each will share their opinion, critiquing the other side in favor of their own preference. There is nothing wrong with a respectful disagreement. People can disagree without being condemning. Even more, people can share opposite points of view without being hateful. A disagreement should not be classified as such.
A faultfinder has a different motive than one who merely has a different point of view. Often, the faultfinder throws stones in an unmerciful attitude. A faultfinder looks at the faults of others while ignoring their own. In most cases, a faultfinder has no room to talk. Faultfinders are often arrogant, hypocritical and display a “better than you attitude.” Such refuse to address their own faults, living in denial and never admitting their faults.
Not all who point out a fault have a wrong motive. Some actually have your best interest at heart. Their good nature will not display arrogance. They are like a coach, helping you to develop and overcome your weaknesses. They are not out to throw you under the bus or embarrass you in front of others. They care and want to help you find and develop your potential.
To the faultfinders, make sure you clean up your own backyard before casting stones of accusations. Don’t be in denial of your own faults because if you are, you really have zero space to dump your opinions on others. If you judge without mercy, God will also judge you without mercy (James 2:13).
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.