The Scriptures have much to say about true friends. Here is one verse which defines a true friend: “A friend is always loyal, and a brother is born to help in time of need” (Proverbs 17:17 NLT). The Bible also shows the betrayal of a “fair weather friend”: “Even my best friend, the one I trusted completely, the one who shared my food, has turned against me” (Psalm 41:9 NLT).
The term “fair weather friend” means “a person who stops being your friend in times of difficulty.” Such individuals are neither loyal nor reliable. In conversations where confidentiality should be a given, such “fair weather friends” are quick to share the confidential information. They have no consideration regarding trust.
According to the Scriptures, a friend loves and is loyal at all times. This does not mean your friend will agree with all decisions. It means a loyal friend will have your best interest at heart and never do anything to betray the friendship. If you make a mistake or a mess of your life, a true friend will point it out without making you feel like a lost cause. A true friend will not walk away from you. Such a person will help you in times of difficulty or distress (Ecclesiastes 4:9).
Some may ask, “how do I handle betrayal from a former friend?” This is a tough situation to be in but you can overcome the pain caused by betrayal from a once close friend. You need to forgive that person even if the person never asks for forgiveness. Forgiveness is the beginning of overcoming the pain of betrayal. Then ask the Lord to help you to overcome such negative emotions as those take time to heal. Fill your mind with Scriptures from the Bible which promise the faithfulness of God’s love for your life. Sometimes people tend to forget this and need to be reminded that the Lord loves you with an everlasting love and He is a friend who sticks closer than a brother (Jeremiah 31:3; Proverbs 18:24).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
