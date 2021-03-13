COMMUNITY VOICES: Every parent's worst nightmare

How would you respond if you got a knock at your door from a police officer informing you that your son/daughter was tragically killed? This is news no parent should ever receive. This is an unfortunate reality for many of us.
I recently saw a post by a mother that read, “You messed up our lives forever taking my daughter's life.” This was a message to the person responsible for the death of her daughter. I could sense the pain in the cry of this mother. No parent should ever have to live through this nightmare.
I am reaching out to political leaders, organizers, board members, pastors (ministers, bishops, elders, priests, religious leaders) educators, business owners and all who love our community, to stand with families of victims to crime. As a victims' rights advocate, I am seeking justice for them.
Join us for a Community Vigil on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in front of the Delano Police Department. We’ll hear from our DA, local officials and others who have a message to share with grieving families and our community about these issues. They stand with us in solidarity.
To family members, you are asked to bring a portrait of your loved one who was a victim of crime. If you have T-shirts bearing their image, have family members wear them. Bring a chair, bottled water and your face mask. We will be following social distancing guidelines. You may park on the lot next to the Police Department on the north side. If you have any questions, contact me at 661-721-0111.
You can also follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.