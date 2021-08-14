COMMUNITY VOICES: Entitlement-minded generation of complainers

I had this scenario forwarded to me and thought I’d share it. We have entitlement-minded complainers in society who want everything given to them free of charge. And even then, it’s never enough.
Imagine being born in 1900. When you are 14 years old, World War I begins and ends when you are 18, with 22 million dead.
Shortly after, a worldwide pandemic called the Spanish flu hits, killing 50 million people. You go out alive and free and now are 20 years old. At the age of 29, you survive the global economic crisis, which began with the collapse of the New York Stock Exchange, causing inflation, unemployment and hunger.
Nazis come to power at 33. You are 39 when World War II begins and ends. When you are 45, the Holocaust under Adolf Hitler leaves 6 million Jews dead. There will be a total of more than 60 million dead. When you’re 52, the Korean War begins. At 64, the Vietnam War begins and ends when you are 75.
A baby born in 1985 believes his grandparents have no idea how hard life is, not realizing the grandparents survived several wars and disasters.
A boy born in 1995 throws a temper tantrum when his Amazon package takes more than three days to arrive. If he/she doesn’t get 15 likes for a posted photo on Facebook or Instagram, he/she gets depressed
In 2021, many of us live in comfort, have access to various sources of entertainment at home and often have more than needed. But entitlement-minded people complain about everything. They have electricity, a phone, food, hot water and a roof over their heads. Humanity survived much more serious circumstances and never lost the purpose of life.
Maybe it's time to be less selfish, stop whining and crying about what you don’t have and appreciate what you do have. A generation today of entitlement-minded people who haven’t learned to count their blessings will never be satisfied no matter how much is given to them. It’s no wonder why Paul the Apostle wrote in 1 Timothy 6:6, "Godliness with contentment is great gain.”
