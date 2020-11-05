To those who voted in this election season, I remind those elected into any office or board member capacity that you agreed to be of service to your constituents. It is “We the People” elected officials are to represent. An elected official is not to represent a philosophical point of view that goes against the United States Constitution. When an elected official takes the oath of office, they raise their hand vowing or promising to defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign or domestic.
The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It has been empowered with the sovereign authority of the people by the framers and the consent of the legislatures of the states. It is the source of all government powers, and also provides important limitations on the government that protect the fundamental rights of United States citizens. Unless an elected official recognizes their duty to defend the U.S. Constitution, they have no business serving in any official capacity.
Elected officials are never to act as if they are above the U.S. Constitution. Their motives should never be anti-American. Those against what is established in the U.S. Constitution and promote ideas opposed to the U.S. Constitution must be confronted. If they refuse to comply with their oath, they need to be reminded that they serve “We the People” and not the other way around.
Taking the oath of office is a solemn promise an elected official makes before the people. A person taking the oath raising their open hand, agrees to the solemn oath. Any hand posture (such as a clenched fist) can bring a shadow of doubt over the elected official. The clenched fist can symbolize “resist” or “rebellion.” The question raised in the minds of their constituents is “who or what are you resisting?” Such questions are legitimate.
To the elected official, I say these things, not to shame you but to remind you of whom you serve. You’re not elected to serve only the people who voted for you. You’re to be a servant to all, even to the ones who did not vote for you. When you refuse to return a phone call, email or ignore such people in public who are part of your community, this behavior speaks volumes of you. You’re not elected for yourself or your friends. You’re elected to serve and represent “We the People” and not the special interest groups who threw money your way.
People don’t like their elected officials to be treated as if they are lower than dirt. Stay humble and always be ready to listen to your constituents when they have a legitimate idea or complaint. Finally, to "We the People," not only do you want to hold these elected officials accountable, be ready to give them a compliment when they do a good job. We’re here to work with one another as a united community.
