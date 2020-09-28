This year has been quite challenging for many. We’ve been hit with the unexpected pandemic, something none of us have experienced before. I’ve known some who were infected with COVID-19. Most have recovered. Some didn’t.
For myself, this year didn’t start off well. At the end of January, my son Adam was killed in a senseless shooting. In March, a pandemic is announced. I’ve also had to conduct several funerals for individuals who passed away from various circumstances. All in all, I continue to remind myself never to take life, my health or people for granted. Life is very manageable when Christ Jesus is the center of it.
I’ve come to appreciate even more the people I have in my life. I have my parents, a large family, including my godchildren, sons and their beautiful daughters, a community of friends and a wonderful German shepherd dog.
Through the years, we all experience the good and the bad. As our lives continue, let’s make it a point to reach out to those who matter. Though we cannot be everywhere at the same time, we can express appreciation to friends and loved ones. We have limited time on earth and only God knows the exact amount. Life is a gift from God to us. The present life is his gift to us. In both the good and bad times, give thanks to God for his goodness and he’ll guide you through every season of your life.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.