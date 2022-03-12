COMMUNITY VOICES: Don’t give up on seeking justice for homicide victims

I had mixed emotions when I read the report of three suspects arrested on suspicion of the tragic shooting death of 19-year-old Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez of Delano.
Nayeli was a freshman at Fresno State University and was home in Delano on winter break. It was Jan. 2, 2020, when Nayeli and a friend were sitting on the bleachers at Cesar Chavez Park. The two were just talking when the people involved in the shooting approached them and fired multiple rounds in their direction, striking two of them. Nayeli died at the scene. Her friend survived.
After a two-year investigation, detectives of the Delano Police Department announced three suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of her murder. On March 5, investigators arrested 18-year-old Kevin Gonzalez of McFarland. On Thursday, March 10, the department announced the additional arrests of 21-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez and 18-year-old Alexander Carrillo, both of Bakersfield.
If these men are charged, found guilty at a trial and sentenced, this will not bring Nayeli back to her family.
There are many cases yet to be solved. We will not give up seeking justice for those who were shot and died due to violence.
Some victims of crime from Delano who come to mind are Elayna Saidee Dorig, Makeliah Rayann Osorno, Adam Rene Guillen, Christina Armendariz, Juana Zamora de Rocha, Nathaniel Obad, Guadalupe Munoz, Marcus Cardenas, Rene Rodriguez Jr., Erika Lango, Elisha Gonzalez, Miguel “Michael” Cortez, Joel Santos Maldonado, Michael Duarte, Ramon Cabral, Rodrigo Avalos, Manuel Cervantes, Shawn Michael Pantoja, Ricardo Arredondo, Saul Vaca, Danilo Caraan, Alberto Juan Gonzalez, Steven Fierrero, Edgar Gonzalez, Sergio Hernandez, Esequiel Perez, Michael Bowers and Markus Damian Aboytes.
To the family members of these individuals, I want us to never give up hope that someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the death of our loved ones.
If anyone has information concerning any of these homicides, you can contact Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.