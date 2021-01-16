I’ve often seen the phrase, “Prayer changes things,” or something to that effect. The truth of the matter is, prayer changes us. Some have used prayer to change situations in their favor, but that’s not the purpose of prayer.
Prayer is not a tool to use in order to manipulate things. Prayer is simply a form of communication between our heavenly father and us. Prayer is meant to be a dialogue, not a monologue. Prayer is a sacred moment we have alone with Christ Jesus, the creator of the universe. (Matthew 6:5-7)
Prayer should be constant between the lord and us. There are some who use prayer only in cases of emergencies as they would a spare tire, a first-aid kit or fire extinguisher. The lord is not against us presenting our requests to him. But that should not be the only time we pray. Though prayer may not turn everything around the way we’d like for things to be, it changes us to embrace the heart of our heavenly father. Always keep open communication with the lord because all healthy relationships maintain an open communication.
