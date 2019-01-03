The question asked on the title of this article is evident to those who believe in God. This question is summarized in many passages of Scripture showing how people have forgotten about God (even though they believe in him).
When Jehovah God makes reference to forgetting about him, it’s due to the reason that people don’t follow his commands or listen to his instructions. Our Heavenly Father left us the sacred Scriptures (the Bible) to be followed as we learn about his principles he wants us to follow. But when those who profess to believe in God don’t follow them, this is when God concludes those individuals have forgotten him.
Here is one of many passages addressing this problem: “Be sure you do not forget the Lord your God by not keeping his commandments, ordinances and statutes that I am giving you today” (Deuteronomy 8:11).
In this chapter, God is addressing those who have beautiful homes and doing well financially, yet have forgotten it was God who blessed them to begin with.
As we enter 2019, will you devote your life to serving the Lord by putting him first (Matthew 6:33, Hebrews 10:25)? Jesus Christ deserves to be given the highest priority in your life. If you truly believe in him, it’s your duty as his follower to demonstrate “not my will, but your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” Don’t live your life as if you’ve forgotten about Jehovah God; live it as if you’ve never forgotten.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
