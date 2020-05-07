I’m not a conspiracy theorist, nor do I go along with many of the “end of the world” predictions. Over the years, many have cried “wolf” with such failed date predictions of when Christ would return or set up His earthly kingdom. Why are such predictions made when Jesus Himself stated “no one knows the day or the hour” of His return (see Matthew 25:13)? Those who are zealous eagerly await the return of Christ Jesus. Yes, the Scriptures speak of the return of our Lord, the Millennial reign of Christ along with the New Heaven and Earth. Christians anticipate the fulfillment of such promises in their lifetime.
Because of this, Jesus warned there would be false prophets and false teachers who would rise up and deceive many. He said people would betray and hate one another. Plagues, famines, catastrophic events and war among nations would be part of the warning signs of the “beginning of sorrows.” The Lord went on to say, even though we see these things unfolding, the end is not yet (see Matthew 24). Such signs point to a worsening condition coming upon planet earth. He says such things to warn people. This will cause people to either draw closer to God or further from Him.
To the one who professes to believe in the God of the Bible, the Sacred Scriptures, why do some not take heed to these warning signs? According to Paul the Apostle, such individuals become alienated in their hearts from the living God due to the hardening of their heart. In other words, they have become so distant from God due to a life without Him, they’ve become calloused where God is concerned. This is the cause for their spiritual blindness (Ephesians 4:18).
Many will fail to see the warning signs. The coronavirus is only a “drill.” There are elitists working behind the scenes to bring about global dominance. Those who are spiritually blind cannot see the signs of the times the Bible speaks of. The Book of Revelation does speak of dangerous times ahead for this world. The time to repent and surrender to the Lord is now. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone. God is showing mercy to people by giving them time to respond to His love.
Some will surrender to Christ while others will snub their noses at Him. Affirming a belief in God is only the start. One must be willing to follow God on His terms, not their own to ensure they are a true disciple of Jesus Christ. Make the right choice today (Luke 9:23; 14:27).
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
