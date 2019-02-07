Every person has made a wrong choice or decision they regret. Some purchase a car that turns out to be a "lemon." Others have purchased a home only to have a nightmare of issues such as termite destruction, bad electrical wires, plumbing issues and so forth. Then there are those who leave a bad relationship due to abuse (verbal, physical or sexual). And the list goes on.
We cannot change our past mistakes. We can only learn from them and not repeat those mistakes. The Bible is filled with stories of individuals who made terrible mistakes for us to learn from. Every individual is given the gift of "free will." God will not interfere or control what you do. Your choice is exactly that. But when things go wrong as a result of your choice, it's not God's fault.
All of us have regretted some decisions we've made. If we could go back to the past, after knowing what we know now, we would make better choices in our spending, relationships, education, health and so forth. As we get older, we should grow wiser and learn from our past. Life doesn't have to be lived with regrets. You can live with satisfaction, knowing you've made the right choices. On that note, it's my encouragement to you to make God, our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ as your priority every day of your life. You'll never regret putting God first in everything (Matthew 6:25-33).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
