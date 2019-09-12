All of us embrace a worldview. For those who believe in God, we take the worldview of a Creator. Depending on your religious persuasion, God is known by a variety of names. As a Christians or followers of Christ, we embrace the Bible as our guide. In it contains the mind and will of God for His followers.
I also recognize those who are agnostic or atheists. Agnostics don’t necessarily deny the existence of God as atheists do. My remarks in this article are directed at those who claim a belief in God but live their lives as if He doesn’t exist or care about their choices.
A conscientious Christian will live every day by the golden rule, i.e., do to others as you would have them do to you. This means you would not purposefully harm, steal, betray, hate, insult, injure, deceive, manipulate or take advantage of people. Why would one do such vile acts upon another human being? Unfortunately, it happens all too often. And none of these acts escapes the attention of our Heavenly Father.
As a conscientious Christian, you should refrain from committing a wrongful act against another or it will haunt you if you don’t cease from such acts. The Bible says a person will reap what they sow (Galatians 6:7). Remember, the wrong you do to others will be revealed sooner or later. Our Heavenly Father calls for all to repent of such sinful activity. Humble yourself to the Lord and ask Him for help. He alone can transform your heart.
If such a person refuses to repent and continues to live a pretentious life void of a conscious and the fear of God, they will face God in judgment. Don’t let this be you. Life is too short to live a selfish and self-centered life. If you truly believe in God, live your life as if it matters to God so that He will be pleased with you.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.