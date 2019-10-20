Regarding the release of a state transportation department plan to divert $32 million from Highway 46 and 99 improvements into an uncommitted reserve that would fund light rail and other projects connected to climate change goals established by Gov. Gavin Newsom in an executive order, cutting funding for these two projects would be shortsighted and would actually accomplish the opposite of our shared goals of reducing carbon and particulate pollution. A little history is illuminating.
Former Bakersfield Assistant Public Works Director Jacques LaRochelle, in a 2008 Californian story, said that in 1976, Gov. Jerry Brown, during his first term, appointed a new transportation director, Adriana Gianturco, and together they killed funding for new freeways in the state. “She implemented his policy — which was to de-emphasize highway work and put more stock in mass transit,” said LaRochelle, who wasn’t around then but who had researched the period.
This resulted in funding cuts that affected, among other projects, Highway 58 between Cottonwood and Real roads. This freeway, planned for a design needed six lanes, ended up being built with four. That, and with its dead end at Real Road, made the connection to Highway 58 west of Highway 99 awkward and the cause of a long term traffic nightmare for traffic continuing west on Stockdale Highway.
Now one of the two projects threatened with a change in priorities is the one slated to close the gap on Highway 46 in the Cholame area including the infamous intersection where young ladies’ heart throb actor James Dean was killed in an auto crash. In the early 1970s when I was attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and working a part time job in Bakersfield, I commuted this route regularly. Often referred to as a “blood alley,” I personally witnessed a number of ugly fatal crashes. Ironically, with one exception, they were on that stretch of road waiting for project completion.
The pending project on Highway 99 is to upgrade a section of the now state highway is a part that has not been given any serious upgrade since the 1940s when it was part of long decommissioned US 99 and the state had a population of around 10 million. Compare that to today’s state population of just short of 40 million.
While this parallels the route of the high-speed rail project, restricting such upgrade projects does nothing for the environment or does it promote alternate transportation. There is no evidence that Gianturco’s project cuts in the early 1970s accomplished anything other than increase traffic density with its increase in wasted time in traffic, air pollution and crash-related incidents.
While we need to strongly support increasing mass transit and carbon-free options for transportation in our high population, high air pollution state, cutting funding to these specific projects would result only in increasing traffic delays with its resulting increase in per mile per vehicle air pollution while ignoring very real safety issues. As such, this proposal would do more harm than good. Please join me in support for retaining funding for these two projects.
Stephen Montgomery advocates for a better more livable, sustainable and attractive community. You may contact him at samonty@pacbell.net.
