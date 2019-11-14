As a student of the Scriptures for almost 40 years, I find the Bible is the most interesting book ever written. I have many books in my personal library but none compares to the insight within the pages of this ancient yet sacred book of books. In it contains the plan, mind and will of God for humanity. According to one statistic, around 32 percent of Christians say they read the Bible on a daily basis. This low percentage is a concern. Unless Christians are engaged in the Scriptures and understand its teachings, they will not be able to discern false doctrine when they hear it.
The Lord said things while He was on earth which may be shocking to some. He was quite adamant to His followers that they not only listen to His teachings but carry it out in their own lives. To practice the teachings of Christ is a true demonstration of Christianity. To believe in Christ is not enough. The Lord put forth a requirement to His followers. He said, “If you love Me, you will obey My commandments” (John 14:15). He required a strict allegiance to His followers, even to the point of preparing to die for His cause (Matthew 5:10-11; 10:39; Luke 9:23).
The theory of “easy believism” was foreign in the teachings of Jesus Christ. On the other extreme, the religious legalists then known as the Scribes, Pharisees and Sadducees were strongly warned by the Lord concerning their manmade rules and traditions. To those who may not have read these incidents of confrontation by the Lord, it will be shocking and contrary to the modern assumption of Jesus (see St. Matthew 15 and 23).
The life of a Christian is one of discipline, dedication and allegiance to the cause of Christ. It is one lived out of love for their Savior. It’s not a chore to live for Christ. It is the honor of a dedicated Christian to live in service for the King. After all, our Heavenly Father believes in us and love us unconditionally. Following the Lord will be the greatest decision you will ever make and worth it all when we see Jesus Christ face to face.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
