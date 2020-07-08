Most residents in Delano heard about the passing of two young girls, ages 11 and 12, on the evening of July 2. This is a nightmare no parent should ever have to go through. The loss of two young lives devastates family and friends. The 12- year-old would regularly attend our church with her family. This hit us hard as well.
Why is there no regard for human life, especially the life of a young person? Do those who pulled the trigger have a conscience or feel any type of remorse for what they did? And to those who know first hand who committed these and other murders, why do they stay silent? Do those who stay silent think the shooters are justified? Do the silent ones agree have any regards for the loss of innocent lives?
To the family and friends of those who have been victims of crime, my heart goes out to you. I understand the pain, anger, grief and your broken heart. I myself lost my son, Adam, in January to a tragic and senseless shooting. He was only 21. The grief has not gone away. I take it one day at a time. I have an army of people praying for justice for him and will include you all in my prayers as well. There are many who can empathize and will keep you in their thoughts and prayers.
I’ve received many phone calls and messages from various members of our community asking what could be done about such senseless shootings. Many feel helpless in finding ways to discourage such shootings. I would ask parents or guardians who have young people living under your guidance to monitor them closely. Find out who their friends are, their names and even names of their friends’ parents.
Go through their rooms when they’re not home, making sure there isn’t anything that should not be in your home. If you find a weapon or an illegal substance, speak with them and/or contact the authorities. Do what you must to rescue your child and prevent them from making a bad choice in life. All parents need to step it up and get involved in the life of your child.
My deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
