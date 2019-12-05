A spiritual life and leaving a spiritual heritage should be essential to every theist or believer in God. As a professing Christian, I live by the principles outlined in the Scriptures to the best of my ability. I do not take the Scriptures, my God or my walk with God for granted. When Jesus Christ lived His mission on earth, He never took His purpose for granted when it came to making redemption possible for mankind.
What I find disturbing are those who have walked away from a spiritual lifestyle. Most claim to believe in God, but this does not justify living a life contrary to the teachings and commandments of Christ. It was the Lord who said, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15). As a student of the Scriptures for 40 years, I have examined the teachings of Christ along with the New Testament epistles written by Apostles. It outlines the life and details of a Christian believer.
Keeping the New Testament standard of Christian living is a daily task. None have it all together. However, the Holy Spirit helps believers to live out these principles as they learn them. The problem arises when a person adamantly declares their Christianity while ignoring the Scriptures. What a dichotomy and misguided life. It’s one thing not to know what the Scriptures teach; it’s quite another when a theist totally disregards them.
Then there are those who religiously attend their houses of worship. Some are pretentious believers with hatred embedded in their heart towards others. God is not impressed with such fraudsters. We all need to realize that none of us can deceive God. Your spiritual heritage where the Bible is concerned should be of utmost importance. If you’ve strayed from the faith, God is merciful and extends to you His love and forgiveness. Begin to rebuild your spiritual heritage today. A spiritual legacy is one of the greatest attributes you can leave with your loved ones when you leave this earth.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.