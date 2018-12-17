During the holiday seasons, many are planning their Christmas parties, Hanukkah family gatherings, etc. It’s described in song as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Many look forward to gatherings with family and friends.
Then there are those experiencing grief due to the loss of a family member, friend, job, marriage or may have failing health. Holidays make it rough for these individuals. Loneliness and depression can be cruel to these individuals. Such individuals should not be overlooked.
I’m certain some of these individuals may be reading this article. I want to assure you that God has not forgotten about you. The fact you’re reading this article is a reminder of this. Depression is a real symptom. Depression and loneliness are dark times. But you can do something about it with God’s help.
I want to encourage you to volunteer your time to an organization, church or charity. Such groups have many outreaches during the holidays. Helping others is a great way to help yourself.
You have much worth and value. Perhaps some may not see this in you, but God does and so do others. It’s important to make the necessary steps to walk out of loneliness and depression, knowing your worth to God and people who will appreciate your time and service. May the God of all comfort be with you now and always.
World Harvest International al Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Phone 661-721-0111. Sunday celebration service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at P.O. Box 250 Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
