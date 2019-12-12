Holidays are a time where family and friends gather together to enjoy the occasion over a meal and entertainment. As people gather to create memories, there are those who isolate themselves for various reasons.
Holidays do not cause depression, but they can amplify the sadness or depression individuals are experiencing. Why do people experience depression? Some of the reasons are (but not limited to): losing a loved one to death; going through a breakup; divorce; financial or health difficulties; or no family or friends. If one does not have a healthy social life, depression can linger on. If those who are depressed don’t reach out for help, depression can be detrimental.
There are ways to overcome depression. It is necessary to have a healthy relationship with Jesus Christ. Prayer is key and the start in receiving help to overcome depression. Having healthy friendships is very important. Being around those who understand what you are going through is needed. Those individuals should be supportive with affirmation for you (the depressed) to move forward in life as you overcoming depression.
It’s also helpful to attend church regularly and be of service to others. There are many community outreaches where you can be useful and supportive of others who may be struggling in life. Though you may not believe you can do much, doing something good for someone is better than being isolated. Reach out to those confined in a wheelchair or hospital bed. When you bring your friendship to these individuals, it shows them self-worth and importance. In doing so, this will cause you to eventually disconnect from depression, loneliness or despair. Allow God to use you through various means and you’ll see how valuable you really are.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.