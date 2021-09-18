COMMUNITY VOICES: Cronyism: Politicians doing favors for their friends

There are some elected officials who have a heart for their constituents and community. Then there are those who sit in an official capacity, abusing their authority, speaking down to their constituents and exchanging favors under the table. Such have their own agenda, pushing their own ideology and working only with their friends or special interest groups.
Cronyism, in layman’s terms, is when a favor is given to a friend. Nepotism is when a favor is given to a family member. Favoritism, cronyism and nepotism all interfere with fairness because they give undue advantage to someone who does not necessarily merit this treatment. It is especially disturbing when an elected official grants or awards financial contracts to their family or friends. This practice is unethical and gives reason to their constituents why such politicians cannot be trusted.
When a politician votes to award a friend a contract or financial award, is the award ethically merited? Or did the person receiving the award or contract campaign for the elected official? Does the politician have a sense of obligation to grant the request to a friend in exchange for their hard work in campaigning for the politician? If so, the politician makes an unethical decision when granting their friend a special favor using their elected position.
Perhaps the politician thinks their constituents are complete idiots and won’t catch on to their cronyism. A politician may parade their credentials or education, but their constituents have common sense and will catch on to their unethical decisions of favoritism towards the politicians’ friends.
Elected officials need to be held accountable for the things they say and do if it appears unethical. For the most part, we expect elected officials to represent all their constituents, not just their own interests. We need elected officials to quit doing financial favors for their friends and special interest groups. Elected officials need to quit treating money that does not belong to them as their own. Perhaps this is the reason why every board and government meeting should be opened up with public prayer, an invocation.
We need to remember that God sees and exposes all corrupt behavior in time. No one escapes life without being accountable for their actions. If you don’t think you (the elected official) need the guidance of God in your decisions, don’t expect him to vindicate you when you are caught making an unethical (or illegal) decision.
If you, the elected official, want people to take you seriously, don’t make decisions before your constituents as if they are a bunch of nincompoops and morons. I hope this article gnaws away at the conscience of every unethical decision made by an elected official, especially where awarding money to their friends are concerned.
People are tired of being misrepresented by those who practice Cronyism. Such may fool some of the people some of the time, but they cannot fool all of the people all of the time, and they will never fool God anytime.
Every action done in the dark will be proclaimed from the rooftops, to the shame and embarrassment of the crooked elected official. We should require all elected officials to operate with integrity of heart. Anything less is corruption.
May God Bless all elected officials who serve their constituents with a heart of humility.
