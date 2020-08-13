As I look at the problematic situations around our nation, I would expect those elected officials to resolve those issues for the betterment of the people they serve. It’s not productive to hurl insults at each other. Dialogues are necessary to come into a mutual agreement of what is necessary for the people of this nation.
What I find unnecessary are those who bring up “issues” that are “non-issues.” On a local level, I recently heard of problems brought up by “politically motivated” individuals. The issues they raised are non-existent in this community. Their agenda creates confusion and frustration. They fabricate “non-issues” in the figment of their imagination rather than work toward bringing solutions for existing problems.
Most activists are passionate about their cause. I have been pro-active in what I’m passionate about and have tried to be supportive in other causes if it leads to the betterment of our community. I was puzzled sometime back over a demonstration by a handful of individuals over a problem that is non-existent in our community. I’ve listened with an open mind to those who complain about issues that don’t exist in Delano. Yet when it comes to the problems of crime and violence, which is a serious issue we’re up against locally, they are silent. This is the reason I conclude they have an agenda that is not for the betterment of our community.
As citizens, community leaders and organizers, we must be solution-oriented. Those who aren’t make mountains out of molehills. We cannot afford to project fear of that which doesn’t exist in Delano. Fear is the tool of manipulators and will only distract away from working towards real solutions for existing problems. The general population doesn’t deserve to be treated as ignoramuses by these manipulators. The words of Jesus are true: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the Children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) Our populace deserves peacemakers, not troublemakers. We need the blessing of God on our community. So let’s work at being peacemakers.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
