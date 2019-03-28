Along with the rest of our community, nation and the world, Women's March Kern County is shocked and horrified by the senseless massacre of innocent people in Christchurch, New Zealand, as they peaceably gathered to worship in their local mosques March 15. We add our voices to the chorus of those asking, “Why?”
We all understand the world is a rapidly changing place and many may have difficulty with the numerous changes to the status quo. We manage to adapt to the changes, and some of us even embrace them. We strive to adjust and learn, recognizing many of these changes are for the good: desegregation, marriage equality, religious freedom, non-discrimination legislation and equal access to quality education, to name a few.
Yet, even with all the positive advances, some people refuse to adjust. The writer, John Pavlovitz, argues these are the bullies who never outgrew their antisocial tendencies and practices. “They’ve traded in their clenched fists for AR-15s, their hallway words for social media diatribes, their street corner gang of thugs for partisan news networks, their side street turf to southern borders, their petulant ringleader for a malignant President.” Social media allows such hatred to be easily and widely broadcasted, giving like-minded bullies the opportunity to encourage, conspire and emulate each other. Add to that, a president whose vitriolic speech and refusal to condemn hatred serves only to embolden such factions and is, as we have seen so horrifically demonstrated, a recipe for disaster.
As a society, we cannot and must not stand idly by and allow this hatred to continue. Pavlovitz maintains, "America cannot be given over to the bullies or defined by their vitriol or governed by their bigotry. We can’t surrender ourselves to those who wield religion and legislation as weapons, against human beings whose sole offense to them is being Muslim or black or migrant or gay or transgender or female—and living in the neighborhood these people have decided they own. They don’t. America will not be a bully neighborhood any longer." Women's March Kern County agrees wholeheartedly and asks that you join us and others in our community in speaking out against such hatred.
Women’s March Kern County was honored to stand with the Muslim Student Association Monday night at CSUB, united in solidarity and love for our brothers and sisters, no matter our many differences. Together we must continue to search for ways to shine a light in the dark places, to call out the bigotry and xenophobia and stand with the oppressed, marginalized and one another. Together we can live out the truth that love overcomes hate.
Kimberly Kirchmer and Robin Walters are co-executive directors of Women’s March Kern County. Women’s March Kern County is committed to pressing forward toward equity for all.
