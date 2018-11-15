Upon returning home from six years of service in the Coast Guard, I settled in northwest Bakersfield and was making the 30 minute commute to Bakersfield College daily to pursue my education. When classes opened at BC southwest, I immediately jumped on the opportunity to take courses there because it’s closer to my home, saved time, gas and has given me more flexibility to juggle life.
Considering recent news in The Bakersfield Californian surrounding the possible closure of BC southwest and the delayed decision by the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees to approve a new location near CSUB ("Bakersfield College may temporarily close southwest center in 2020," Nov. 2), I felt it was important that I share my voice on behalf of all students attending the southwest location and advocate for my fellow Renegades and student veterans. I believe it’s important that the school continues to branch out to other locations and I hope that more classes continue to be offered in southwest Bakersfield, including my biology and science courses, which are still only offered at the Panorama location.
Furthermore, I want to voice my support for a shared location at CSUB where future BC veterans and I will have the opportunity to bond with fellow men and women who have served during our educational journeys at both BC and CSU Bakersfield. Could you imagine a location where returning veterans can receive quality and affordable education from a community college and seamlessly transition to the local four-year university while maintaining a consistent supportive environment?
In my time serving our wonderful country, I had opportunities to continue my education while underway on missions, so I truly value all that our local institutions do to support me on my path to a degree. In my time of service, I also bonded with the most wonderful men and women, so having a shared location at CSUB where BC student veterans can bond, tutor, socialize and mentor each other would be a continuation of our already strong camaraderie.
With a new, larger shared BC location at CSUB, there will be increased class availability for students, helping to eliminate long waitlists, especially for those students who do not have priority registration. BC is working hard to efficiently help students through their semesters, especially allowing them to transfer to four-year universities to continue their studies. This proposed location will advance these efforts and help students today and in the future.
In closing, I believe the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees should support BC in its goal to serve all of Bakersfield with options and flexibility. A shared campus at CSUB is a benefit to students, the college and our community. For veterans, it means extra support, consistency, a larger social support system and a sense of belonging throughout one's entire college career. Help support student veterans with this decision.
Daniel Rinear is a student veteran at Bakersfield College having served six years in the Coast Guard.
