At the time of this writing, we will be laying the earthly body of my son Adam to rest. I listened to the words spoken at his memorial service and songs sung. All were comforting and assuring of God’s love and peace in times of turmoil.
There are cold-hearted people out there who are not remorseful for taking the life of another human being. They’ve not been caught and prosecuted and believe they got away with murder. Someone took the life of my son Adam and left his family hurting. He will never attend community functions with me again which he thoroughly enjoyed. We won’t be able to go places together as a family as we once did. Family gatherings won’t be quite the same without him. The person(s) who pulled the trigger took the life of my son. Other families are going through this same nightmare day after day.
I pray for those who would take the life of a human being and ask the Holy Spirit to bring heavy conviction upon them so that they will not be able to rest until they are caught or surrender to authorities. And yes, I pray for these individuals to ask for God’s forgiveness for such a senseless act of murder.
Cold-hearted people lack empathy. Some may never pull a trigger at another human being, but they won’t hesitate to character assassinate with vicious words of hate or slander. Some sit in pews of churches pretending to be something they’re not. I remind these cold-hearted individuals that the people you may murder with your actions or words are the very people God loves and Jesus Christ died for. I urge you to ask for God’s forgiveness. One day you’ll stand before God and answer to Him.
Some may read this and laugh. But if you believe in God, you should take this notice as a reminder that nothing ever escapes the attention of Jehovah God. I pray that you do the right thing today.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
