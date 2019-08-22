Some of you will be able to relate to this story or know of someone who has been wrongfully accused. Perhaps you were part of a plot to harm someone’s reputation and a co-conspirator against an innocent person.
King David mentioned in the Bible is described as a man after God’s own heart (Acts 13:22). It is recorded he had committed adultery with a woman named Bathsheba and had her husband Uriah killed in battle making it look like an accident of war (2 Samuel 11). He was confronted and exposed by the prophet Nathan (2 Samuel 12:1-15). After this confrontation, King David repented of this sin and displayed an attitude of remorse and humility. The Book of Psalms records the humility and gratitude King David shows for being forgiven by God.
Unfortunately, King David had enemies who co-conspired to kill him. He had done no harm to such individuals yet they came at him with a vengeance (See Psalm 35:19; 38:19; 69:4; 109:1-3). Why would such individuals show contempt and hatred towards a man who did no wrong to them? Only God knows why such wickedness harbors in the hearts of co-conspirators.
Co-conspirators exist today looking to harm or destroy the reputation of an innocent person. They blame innocent individuals of wrongdoing. Why do they behave this way? It’s due to the vile corruption in their heart. Co-conspirators have no remorse for hurting innocent people with false accusations. They may think they got away with their phony accusations, but the Lord knows the truth.
If co-conspirators have done you wrong, the Lord understands. After all, He was betrayed by one of His own disciples named Judas Iscariot. People will either believe the best or worst about you. Regardless of this, God loves you and has not given up on you. He’ll never walk away from you. The Lord will never stab you in the back or in your heart. To the co-conspirators, your day is coming when you stand before a holy God to give an account for your hateful actions. You need to repent and humble yourself before God today, before time runs out (Ecclesiastes 12:14; Matthew 12:36; Romans 2:16).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
