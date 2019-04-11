In the city of Delano, I’ve attended Good Friday services since the early '80s. This ongoing annual event is about remembering the day the Lord Jesus Christ was crucified and His last seven sayings before He died for the sins of mankind, enduring a slow and painful death.
Some have asked, “Why is this day called ‘Good Friday’” since His death was one of the most grotesque recorded? He was beaten, whipped, had a “crown of thorns” forced onto His skull and beard pulled from the roots, then finally, impaled to a cross to suffer six hours, losing a tremendous amount of blood. No human should have ever been subjected to this type of cruelty. Yet Jesus did so for you and I (Isaiah 50:6).
Though the image we have of the Lord’s death on that day, now known as Good Friday, was not a good day for the Lord, good did come out of it. Isaiah the prophet said after the beatings Jesus endured, He was not recognizable and didn’t look human (Isaiah 52:14). The Bible says the Lord Jesus knew no sin yet became sin for us that we may become the righteousness of God (2 Corinthians 5:21). He became a curse for us so we could be blessed with the Gift of Salvation.
You’re invited to the 2019 Community Good Friday service where various church congregations will gather to remember the day Jesus expressed His love for humanity. This event takes place April 19 in the auditorium of Delano First Assembly of God, located at 2222 9th Ave. Service time begins at 6:30 p.m. Pastors/ministers and their congregations from Pixley, Delano, McFarland and Bakersfield will participate at this memorable service. It will be an event to remember.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.