COMMUNITY VOICES: Christmas is big bucks for businesses

The Christmas tradition is celebrated during December. Christians not believe Christ was born on Dec. 25. It is, however, a day to acknowledge the birth of Jesus the Messiah. Jesus Christ is Emmanuel, God with us (Matthew 1:23). He came to save his people from their sins. His birth was the day that God was manifested in the flesh (1 Timothy 3:16).
Unfortunately, Christmas is commercialized like other holidays. It means big bucks for businesses who may not observe the birth of Christ. Some take offense to the greeting “Merry Christmas.” The word “Christmas” has been removed from some advertisements in retail businesses. Local schools exchanged the use of “Christmas vacation” for “winter break.” I’ve noticed some banks won’t decorate as they used to for the Christmas season.
The word "Christmas" means "celebration of the Messiah." Perhaps that's the reason some have removed Christmas, because they do not celebrate Jesus as the Messiah.
To those of a religious persuasion who will not celebrate Christmas because they associate it with pagan customs, this is your right. If you believe this way, I’m left to wonder why you accept a “Christmas bonus” from your employer and take Dec. 25 off with pay. Well, that is your business. But shouldn’t you be consistent with your beliefs? I’ll cover that topic in another article.
To businesses who commercialize Christmas, you’re entitled to make a profit for your business. You may not be a practicing Christian or practice any religion at all. You could be an atheist or an agnostic. However, I would encourage you to keep Christ in Christmas, since this is what the Christmas tradition is all about. Perhaps you should be open-minded and investigate for yourself if Jesus is really the reason for the season as you profit financially because of him.
