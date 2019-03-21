The term “Christian” has been used in a generic sense and has almost altogether lost its meaning. According to the Scriptures, a Christian was an individual who followed the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Not everyone who claims to be a Christian is such. It would be like someone claiming to be an employee yet never shows up to work. The same is true about Christians. There should be a distinguishing characteristic among those who call themselves "Christian."
A dedicated Christian is determined everyday to find and fulfill God’s will for their lives. Such a person doesn’t look for reasons to excuse or exclude themselves from being like Christ in their character. The dedicated believer makes it their goal to live life on purpose for the will of God.
A Christian in “name only” is only that. Not everyone who claims such a title is the real deal. You may want to hear it directly form the Lord in Matthew 7:21-23. If you’re going to be a Christian, allow the teachings of Christ to be your lifestyle so that you don’t have to be a Christian “in name only.”
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.