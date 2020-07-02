We all have our faults, failures, shortcomings and character flaws. However, some won’t admit to having them. Interestingly, the Bible points out how some people think they are right in their own eyes (Proverbs 16:2; 21:2).
I often have said, “I’m no better than you, and you’re no better than me. But I’m better than the person I used to be.” Those who seek to improve their treatment of or communication with others will find improvement in their character. We should all be better human beings even to the point of not being cruel to animals (Exodus 23:5; Proverbs 12:10; 27:23). Any person who would mistreat an animal says a lot about their character.
In Psalm 26:2, King David says, “Put me on trial, LORD, and cross-examine me. Test my motives and my heart.” How many of us would ask the Lord to examine us in this manner? Why wouldn't we if we desire to please Him? Could you really say this to God and mean it? Quite frankly, some justify their wrong behavior with the “I’m not perfect” excuse. They think this excuse justifies their flawed character, but will not change for the better. Some even look at the faults of others and say, “I’m not as bad as them.” We all need to take responsibility for our wrong actions, learn from them and change for the better.
It’s quite unfortunate how some will do nothing to correct their own flaws since their pride will not allow them to. A sense of “self-righteousness” and “holier than thou” attitude becomes a part of their life. Don’t ever expect them to admit their mistakes. These types of people can’t be helped unless they recognize their own failures and do something to change it.
Those who won’t admit to their erroneous behavior become fixated on others thinking they are “sent ones by God” to police those they hate or jealous of by nitpicking at them. Such people need to take a look at their life and correct their own faults instead of slamming others for theirs (Matthew 7:3-5).
Finally, give people the benefit of the doubt. Many people struggle with issues, yet are trying to improve their lives. If we learn to be patient with people as God is patient with us, we’ll find ourselves becoming the people God intends for us to be.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.